Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 5.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.