Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VXUS stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.