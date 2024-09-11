Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 40,266 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $192,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after buying an additional 881,611 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.