Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $144.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

LEN stock opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.44. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

