Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Strong-Buy

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $4.34 on Monday. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 15,990.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter worth about $106,185,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $8,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Geron by 999.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,184 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

