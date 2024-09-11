LayerZero Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $384.99 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, LayerZero has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00006140 BTC on popular exchanges. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $384.99 million and approximately $57.30 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LayerZero alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000122 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.50480535 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $65,302,931.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LayerZero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LayerZero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.