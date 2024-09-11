LandWolf (SOL) Trading 27% Higher This Week (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $22.32 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000111 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,843,250 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,843,250.001656. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00208594 USD and is up 15.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,656,417.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

