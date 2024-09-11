Komodo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.75 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,409,839 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

