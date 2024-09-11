Kava Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $331.12 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,745 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

