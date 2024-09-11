Jordan Park Group LLC Has $31.03 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

