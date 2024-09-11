Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

