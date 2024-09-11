John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HPF opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.