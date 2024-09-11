John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE HPF opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.78.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
