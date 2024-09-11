John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BTO opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.