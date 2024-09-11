Jito (JTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $223.43 Million

Jito (JTO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $223.43 million and $31.20 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jito has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,482,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.0224889 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $24,505,457.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

