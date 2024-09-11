iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $353.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

