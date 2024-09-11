iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.