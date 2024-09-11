iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,494,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 705,957 shares.The stock last traded at $67.88 and had previously closed at $67.81.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,849.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

