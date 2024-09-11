Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. 41,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $51.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.