IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, IOST has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $102.21 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

