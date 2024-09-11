Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 11th (AR, AUDC, CHTR, GSL, LGRDY, LPLA, OGS, ROR, TV, VALU)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 11th:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $350.00 price target on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

Rotork (LON:ROR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 370 ($4.84) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 365 ($4.77).

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $156.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

