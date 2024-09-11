Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Up 1.5%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $627.00 and last traded at $624.16. 150,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,323,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $615.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.89. The company has a market cap of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intuit by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

