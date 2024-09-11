International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGT. Susquehanna lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,850,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

