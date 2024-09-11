Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

