Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,138.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 1,567,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,726. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.81. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,013.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,136 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 607,352 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 44.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

