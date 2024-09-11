Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells 9,250 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $265,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,952,129 shares in the company, valued at $56,104,187.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:SG traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,126. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $76,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.