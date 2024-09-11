Insider Selling: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells 3,378 Shares of Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$56,203.06.

Kady Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Kady Srinivasan sold 486 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$6,401.49.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.65. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.