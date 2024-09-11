Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.07 per share, with a total value of C$285,369.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.54 per share, with a total value of C$148,849.50.

On Friday, August 30th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.12 per share, with a total value of C$305,622.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$307,945.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.56 per share, with a total value of C$302,778.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.88 per share, with a total value of C$314,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU opened at C$58.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.99. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Read Our Latest Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.