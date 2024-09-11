Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires 166 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($195.37).

On Tuesday, July 9th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 163 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($196.10).

LON CLI traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 90.10 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 451,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,341. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.10 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £358.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,538.46%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.49) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

