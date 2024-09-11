Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 3.6%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.80. 148,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,134,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Immunovant Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,695.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

