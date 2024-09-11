Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Up 6.9%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. 158,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 775,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

IMNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $867.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,613.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Immunome by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

