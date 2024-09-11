Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Position Cut by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCR. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,852,000 after purchasing an additional 166,988 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth about $5,064,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.73. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

