ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $128.23 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $128.23 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,032,026,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,977,667 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,031,865,745.7207798 with 1,016,848,331.6737138 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.12558695 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,487,838.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.