iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$105.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.25.

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of IAG opened at C$105.71 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock has a market cap of C$10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.32.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

