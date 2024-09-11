Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $338.23 and last traded at $340.61. 272,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,617,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Humana by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

