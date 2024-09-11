Horizen (ZEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.95 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Horizen has a total market cap of $120.03 million and $7.95 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.78 or 0.00013563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00051594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00037872 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,420,688 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

