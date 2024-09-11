HitBTC Token (HIT) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $211,551.50 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

HitBTC Token Token Trading

