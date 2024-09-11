HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 25,520.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $751.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $914.20 and its 200-day moving average is $948.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.