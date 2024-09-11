HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.69 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

