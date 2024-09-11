HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after acquiring an additional 805,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $649,798,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

