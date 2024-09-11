HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,983 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 686,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 139,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 70,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

