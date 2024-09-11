Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Volume Tops $16,441.51

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00006738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $137.18 million and $16,441.51 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009329 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013777 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,736.88 or 1.00054580 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.76059867 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $12,748.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

