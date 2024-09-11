Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.84

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 15105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.