Hedera Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.82 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $25.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,235.710526 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04930909 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $26,894,661.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

