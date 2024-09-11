Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 10,683 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 179.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

