Head to Head Analysis: Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) versus Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Digital Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million 4.20 $271.96 million $2.27 6.33

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Digital Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 54.40% 12.53% 5.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Compass Digital Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.4% of Compass Digital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Compass Digital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Digital Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Compass Digital Acquisition.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Compass Digital Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

