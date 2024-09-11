H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading Down 5%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $40.95. 128,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 265,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 15.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 645.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

