Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 14.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.41.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.