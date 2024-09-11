Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $231.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

