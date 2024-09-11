Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $169.18. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

