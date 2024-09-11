Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Compass Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,008 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,277,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 148.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CMPX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $217.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

